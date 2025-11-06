Infrastructure around King Kamehameha Statue is crumbling

Oʻahu resident Beverly Lee has been celebrating King Kamehameha Day for the past 30 years.

The bronze statue that stands prominently in front of Aliʻiōlani Hale is draped in 30-foot lei every year by youth from the Papākolea Community Association.

Lee remembers the landscaping around the statue to be lush and green as people surrounded the statue of Hawaiʻiʻs monarch known for uniting the Hawaiian Islands under one kingdom.

“It was very beautiful,” she said. “At that time, we had lots of plumeria lei. The grass was green, the naupaka was lush and beautiful. We didn't have dry naupaka like we do now.”

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Beverly Lee, who chairs the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission, stands in front of the statue in Honolulu.

But the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission is worried about the crumbling infrastructure surrounding the statue.

Lee, who chairs the commission, said the cement rim surrounding the mound is falling apart. Some chipped concrete is even hidden in the bushes.

The once lush grass is dry with some holes and parts of the water grate are missing.

“I'm concerned that someone may get hurt, whether it be now or later, should they step on the mound and then slip trying to get off,” she said. “The naupaka plants surrounding the statue looks dry. It doesn't look pretty anymore and neither does the grass area.”

The 18-foot bronze statue was sculpted in 1883 by Thomas Gould, a Boston sculptor who lived in Italy. The state Legislature appropriated $10,000 for the project to honor the monarch.

It's been one of Oʻahu's most photographed landmarks. On Monday, visitors flocked to the statue to take a picture. Others were seen sitting on the edge of the mound next to the “keep off the grass” sign.

Lee said she hopes the mound will be fixed before the next celebration in June.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary and the Department of Accounting and General Services are working on repairing the mound around the statue. Itʻs unclear how much the maintenance will cost.

