State Sen. Awa contests election ethics violation over social media video

The Hawaiʻi Ethics Commission is considering a violation against Oʻahu North Shore state Sen. Brenton Awa that could result in a nearly $1,000 fine.

Awa appeared before the commission Monday to contest the violation regarding a video he posted on his official Instagram account. In issuing the violation notice, the commission said Awa's video used government resources for campaign purposes, which is against the law.

The October 2024 video was filmed in Awa’s office during working hours and focused on now-elected West Oʻahu Sen. Samantha DeCorte. At the time, she was Awa’s chief of staff, running for the District 22 Senate seat. The video ends with DeCorte and Awa.

"... getting Sam in as Waiʻanae senator would unlock our full potential in both communities to represent not just there, but represent the entire State of Hawaiʻi. Sam, any last words?" Awa says toward the end of the video.

“This Tuesday, Election Day, Kapolei Hale,” DeCorte responds.

“You guys know what to do,” Awa adds.

The commission said that because the video was filmed in a state office during working hours and posted to Awa’s official account, it used taxpayer resources to promote DeCorte’s candidacy — giving her an unfair advantage.

“While the Commission undoubtedly agrees that using state resources to thank a staff member on their last day is appropriate, the October 30, 2024 video went well beyond that,” the violation notice states.

“Even absent explicit use of the words “vote for,” the video’s timing, location, and statements clearly promoted Ms. DeCorte’s candidacy and therefore constituted campaign activity under the State Ethics Code. The Commission takes this violation seriously because it strikes at the heart of the public’s trust in government—that public resources will not be used for private political gain," the notice continues.

The notice also states that the commission received "several complaints" about the video, and that Awa declined to delete the video when the commission asked.

During the hearing Monday, Awa pushed back against the violation. He said that the video was meant to highlight DeCorte's contributions to the district and be transparent about why she was leaving his office.

“ I told them what's happening so that there was no question after the election, ‘hey, what happened to Sam?’” he said. “ The intention is simply: Sam's done, and by the way, here's all the good things that can come to our office and what we're doing for the community.”

The Ethics Commission will make its final determination at a later date.

