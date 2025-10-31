Pressure of a surfing family on view in this HIFF short film

A local short film shaped by Hawaiʻi’s surf culture has premiered at the 45th Hawaiʻi International Film Festival.

“Breaking the Tide” follows the story of a surfing family on Oʻahu’s North Shore. A single father puts pressure on his two kids to fulfill his surfing dream.

When he leaves them alone at a beach for a short time, the siblings play a game of dares until it’s taken too far.

“Without a motherly influence, he's really forcing his kids to grow up Hawaiian style, but also making them grow up fast, and portraying the fact that he didn't get to live out his surf life,” said Bobby Silva, who plays the father.

Silva, who is a father of two in real life, said he’s the opposite of the character he plays. He said he has to channel his fatherly side into the character.

“It’s unleashing my own inner dark dad side that I strive not to be,” he said.

The film was written and directed by Hawaiʻi-based filmmaker Katrin York. She grew up as an artist in a family full of athletes, and felt the pressure to succeed.

Silva said he hopes the film will resonate with the audience at HIFF.