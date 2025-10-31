© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
211 hotline sees major spike in calls for food assistance

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published October 31, 2025 at 11:30 AM HST
FILE - Groceries are displayed on a counter in Bellflower, Calif.
Aloha United Way's 211 resource hotline has seen a dramatic spike in calls from people seeking food assistance.

The ongoing government shutdown and imminent suspension of SNAP benefits are driving people to seek help, said Jennifer Pecher, vice president of AUW's 211 Community Response Programs.

Call volume reached a fever pitch on Thursday after Gov. Josh Green announced new relief programs for households set to lose SNAP benefits.

On a typical day, the hotline fields between 150-200 calls. Pecher said preliminary data shows the hotline received 840 calls on Oct. 30.

"That is an exponential increase, and actually pandemic-level call volume for us," she said.

She added that in the last week, requests for food aid have outstripped inquiries about housing or utility assistance.

"In the almost five years that I've been at AUW, I do not remember a time where the number one reason for calling was not housing," she said.

211 does not provide direct assistance. Its specialists and web platforms connect callers to available resources.

The hotline is staffing up to handle the higher volume of calls. Pecher said callers may experience longer wait times to speak with a specialist.

You may leave a message or save your place in line to receive a call back. You can also message with a 211 specialist by texting your ZIP code to 898-211.

To find resources more quickly, Pecher encouraged people to go to 211's online database of resources.

Do you rely on SNAP? What are your concerns about the suspension of SNAP benefits due to the federal government shutdown? Share your questions and stories with Hawaiʻi Public Radio by leaving a voicemail at our Talkback Line 808-792-8217 or emailing us at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
