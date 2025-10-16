Honolulu rail adds 4 stations and hopes more people get on board

The new segment of the Honolulu rail system opened Thursday morning, adding four new stops, including at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Joint-Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on the city’s push to get more people riding Skyline. The first segment, which opened in 2023 from Kapolei to Aloha Stadium, currently receives about 3,300 daily riders.

Honolulu Department of Transportation Services A map of the Skyline stations on Oct. 16, 2025, the opening day for the new segment from Aloha Stadium to Middle Street.

