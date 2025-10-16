© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Honolulu rail adds 4 stations and hopes more people get on board

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published October 16, 2025 at 10:47 AM HST
A Honolulu rail car on Oct. 9, 2025.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
A Honolulu rail car on Oct. 9, 2025.

The new segment of the Honolulu rail system opened Thursday morning, adding four new stops, including at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Joint-Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on the city’s push to get more people riding Skyline. The first segment, which opened in 2023 from Kapolei to Aloha Stadium, currently receives about 3,300 daily riders.

A map of the Skyline stations on Oct. 16, 2025, the opening day for the new segment from Aloha Stadium to Middle Street.
Honolulu Department of Transportation Services
A map of the Skyline stations on Oct. 16, 2025, the opening day for the new segment from Aloha Stadium to Middle Street.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
Local News Honolulu railHonolulu Authority for Rapid TransportationHonolulu Department of Transportation ServicesTransportation
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
