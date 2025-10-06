Oʻahu Democrats looking for candidates to fill Senate seat

The Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi Oʻahu County Committee is looking for candidates in the Pearl City-Waipahu area to fill the soon-to-be vacant state senate District 19 seat.

Sen. Henry Aquino announced he would be retiring from the Legislature at the end of November.

To fill the vacancy, the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi will choose three residents who live in the district to be considered and submit those names to Gov. Josh Green.

Green then decides from those three candidates which one he will appoint to the position.

Oʻahu County Committee Chair Lynn Robinson Onderko explained it's important that all qualified candidates have an opportunity to be considered.

“It is important that everyone who qualifies has an opportunity. We don't want to be exclusive. We wanna be inclusive,” she said. “Anyone that's interested in serving in that capacity should have the opportunity.”

Those interested will have to submit a Statement of Candidacy Form , which they can request by email . It must be turned in by Oct. 8 to be considered.

Green must make his decision by Jan. 29, 2026. Opening day of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature's 2026 session is Jan. 21 — the third Wednesday of January.