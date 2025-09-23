© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Brush fire in Pāʻia area activates emergency sirens and evacuation alerts

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - The Associated Press
Published September 23, 2025 at 4:30 PM HST
Updated September 23, 2025 at 4:30 PM HST
A screenshot from Genasys Protect showing an emergency evacuation order in Pāʻia.
Genasys Protect
A screenshot from Genasys Protect showing an emergency evacuation order in Pāʻia on Sept. 23, 2025.

Officials on Maui went door-to-door evacuating residents from a wildfire Tuesday and sounded emergency sirens.

The 4-acre fire was first reported near the north shore town of Pāʻia at 1:30 p.m., officials said. There were no containment estimates immediately available.

“Leave immediately!” said one alert from the Maui Emergency Management Agency. “There is a dangerous threat to life and property.”

Pāʻia is a former sugar plantation town that has become popular with windsurfers. It is on the other side of the island from Lahaina.

The camera feed fro
Local News
HECO builds out network of AI-powered wildfire detection cameras
Savannah Harriman-Pote

Pāʻia resident Rod Antone was trying to coordinate the evacuation of his elderly parents. “It's nerve-wracking,” he said. “Hopefully nothing happens to the neighborhood.”

Antone was working in a county building in Wailuku where he listened to radio updates but didn't hear the sirens. In the hours before a wildfire engulfed the town of Lahaina in 2023, Maui County officials failed to activate sirens.

Antone noted that winds didn't feel particularly strong Tuesday. But Pāʻia is surrounded by dry brush, he said.

The Maui Fire Department was using two helicopters to help fight the blaze. In 2023, helicopters were grounded due to the strong winds.

The American Red Cross was setting up evacuation sites, the county said.
