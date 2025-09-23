© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keep HPR strong. Become a member and support the news, talk and music you rely on. Make a monthly gift of $10/month. Donate here.

Energy developer seeks community input on Kauaʻi solar project

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 23, 2025 at 11:31 AM HST
The Lāwaʻi Solar and Energy Storage Project on Kauaʻi.
AES Hawaiʻi
FILE - The Lāwaʻi Solar and Energy Storage Project on Kauaʻi.

The energy developer AES Hawaiʻi is hosting a community meeting Wednesday on Kauaʻi to discuss a proposed solar farm.

AES Hawaiʻi, the state's largest provider of renewable power, brought major solar farms online in Central Maui and West Oʻahu last summer and has others in the works across the islands.

Its Kauaʻi project, called Kaawanui Solar, is slated for Makaweli. If approved and constructed, AES said that it will produce enough electricity to power 16,000 homes.

That could cut down the island's annual fuel use by 7 million gallons.

Wednesday's meeting will be held at the Hanapēpē Neighborhood Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

AES Hawaiʻi members will be available to answer questions about the project. To register for the meeting, click here.
Tags
Local News KauaʻiEnergyRenewable Energy
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories