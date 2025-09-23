Energy developer seeks community input on Kauaʻi solar project

The energy developer AES Hawaiʻi is hosting a community meeting Wednesday on Kauaʻi to discuss a proposed solar farm.

AES Hawaiʻi, the state's largest provider of renewable power, brought major solar farms online in Central Maui and West Oʻahu last summer and has others in the works across the islands.

Its Kauaʻi project, called Kaawanui Solar, is slated for Makaweli. If approved and constructed, AES said that it will produce enough electricity to power 16,000 homes.

That could cut down the island's annual fuel use by 7 million gallons.

Wednesday's meeting will be held at the Hanapēpē Neighborhood Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

AES Hawaiʻi members will be available to answer questions about the project. To register for the meeting, click here.