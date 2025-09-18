$10M grant funds a second MRI machine for Kauaʻi

The Kauaʻi Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waimea has received a $10 million grant for a new MRI machine.

Previously, only one MRI machine was available on Kauaʻi, at the Wilcox Medical Center in Līhuʻe. Patients have faced months-long wait times or had to travel to Oʻahu for necessary tests and screenings.

The new grant comes from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, which is trying to improve access to health care in rural areas.

"One MRI is not enough for this island. I've seen it way too often where people don't access health care because it's not available because of financial burdens, and those have negative, negative health care outcomes," said Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley trustee.

"So I'm super excited for that, being able to keep families together, being able to do diagnostics locally to make sure all have equal access to the highest quality health care."

The new MRI machine will feature breast imaging services to help detect early signs of cancer.

Wilcox Medical Center upgraded its MRI machine last year with a similar grant from the Helmsley Trust, allowing Kauaʻi to adopt breast imaging services previously only available on Oʻahu.

KVMH is a Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation facility.