Lawmakers push Oʻahu officials for more safety information during strong hurricanes

The state House Public Safety Committee urged the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management to better identify where people should go in the case of a higher category hurricane.

Currently all the refuge sites on the island are only rated for Category 1 hurricanes. That’s why guidance says not to seek shelter at those places in higher category hurricanes unless it’s a last resort.

Representatives questioned Emergency Management Director Randal Collins on where people should go — especially if they are living in single-walled homes.

Committee Chair Della Au Belatti urged Collins for more information on safe locations.

“We want reassurance as the policymakers on this side, because we often get legislation from our constituents asking and demanding that you guys have all these plans in place,” she said. “ We want to make sure that the community is prepared, and we want to hear answers from you folks, not just you're on your own.”

Collins explained that the department needs more resources to do that.

“I, more than anyone, want to make sure that our community is prepared. That's what I am charged with. What I would ask of you representatives is that you enable my department of 15 people with a $2 million budget to be able to do that,” he said.

“I need more resources and I need more access to these types of things. I'm not going to be able to do these kinds of activities with that level of organizational structure.”

Collins added that although there isn’t a master list of locations, once the Emergency Operations Center is activated, detailed shelter information will be provided to the public.