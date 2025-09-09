Hawaiʻi works to restore solar program for low-income households

The Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority is working with the attorney general’s office to reinstate federal funding for the Solar for All Program .

It provided resources to expand access to solar energy for low-income families.

Hawaiʻi was awarded about $62 million from the U.S Environmental Protection Agency through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act for the Solar for All program.

But in August, the HGIA received a termination letter of the grant from the EPA.

HGIA Board Vice Chair Richard Wallsgrove wanted to make sure the public understood why the funds were being clawed back.

”If the outcome here ultimately is that this money is clawed back, I'd like to make sure that we make efforts to ensure the public understands what's happened, which is essentially Congress approves something which helps the most vulnerable amongst us to break free of fossil fuels,” Wallsgrove said.

“And then here we have an administration who's decided to claw that back and ultimately hurt citizens. So I hope that narrative gets through to the public and they understand exactly what's happening,” he said.

HGIA Director Gwen Yamamoto submitted dispute letters to the EPA requesting that the grant be reinstated, but has not received a response.

Yamamoto said the state attorney general’s office is now working with a coalition of other impacted states to address the issue.