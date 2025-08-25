© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi's higher demand for betel nut sparks cancer concerns

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published August 25, 2025 at 9:56 AM HST
Betel Nut at a farmers market in downtown Hilo.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Betel nut at a farmers market in downtown Hilo.

At a small farmers market in downtown Hilo, several tables have rows of betel nut that are clipped on a line while still attached to their original branches. Others are displayed in sealed plastic bags.

There's no shortage of buyers for the nut, which is also called the areca nut.

Hawai‘i Island farmers and sellers say there's a higher demand for betel nut. But experts warn about the health impacts, as frequent chewing of the tropical seed is linked to cancer.

Local News Public HealthHawaiʻi Island
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
