Rent supplement program for kūpuna extended through 2028

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published July 7, 2025 at 5:23 PM HST
Makana O Mōʻiliʻili is an affordable rental housing complex for kūpuna 55 and older
Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation
FILE - Makana O Mōʻiliʻili is an affordable rental housing complex for kūpuna 55 and older.

Gov. Josh Green has signed a measure that extends a rent supplement program for kūpuna that was set to end next year.

The program allows kūpuna at imminent risk of homelessness who are at least 62 years old to apply for supplemental rental assistance.

"I think it's one of the most effective ways that we have to prevent kūpuna homelessness in the state. It's the cheapest, it's the most efficient way," Senate Housing Committee Chair Stanley Chang said.

"And of course, the best way to prevent a kupuna from becoming homeless is by offering them this shallow subsidy for their rent so they never fall out, they never get evicted in the first place. Almost 400 kūpuna a year are estimated to get evicted this year, and there are over 1,000 kūpuna who will experience homelessness this year. So this is one of the best tools we have to prevent that trend."

At the start of the year, 50 older people were participating in the rent supplement program.

The state Legislature set aside $1 million for the program in 2023, and not all of it had been spent. If the Legislature had not extended the program’s length, the funds would have lapsed.

Now the program has been extended to 2028.
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
