Local investment firm looks to expand Hawaiʻi projects

A local financial company specializing in hotel investments has expanded its work far beyond Hawaiʻi. But it retains a local workforce — and is looking at potential new investments in the state.

Trinity Investments has grown beyond its Hawaiʻi roots to become a global hospitality investment force. The firm manages nearly $7 billion in assets that include large-scale hotels and resorts.

Over the years, it's owned a number of Hawaiʻi properties, including the Kahala Hotel and Resort. Trinity currently owns just one hotel in the islands — the Westin Maui Resort and Spa Kaʻanapali.

It specializes in buying hotels, improving them, and selling them at a profit. That strategy has been successful.

The company made a profit of $100 million in 2018 when it sold the Ritz-Carlton in Kapalua. Just last month it sold the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa for a $260 million profit.

The company has also grown. Just since 2020, the number of people working for Trinity in Honolulu and beyond has more than doubled, from 20 to 47.

While Trinity has been buying hotels and resorts all over the world, Managing Partner Greg Dickhens said the firm is also eyeing Hawaiʻi for new investments.