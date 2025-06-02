Hawaiʻi hires first fire marshal in 46 years in the aftermath of the Maui fires

Hawaiʻi is getting a state fire marshal for the first time in 46 years. Gov. Josh Green appointed Dori Booth to the position Monday.

The state fire marshal will be responsible for coordinating the state’s fire prevention strategies and response. Hawaiʻi is the last state in the country to have this type of official.

Office of Gov. Josh Green Dori Booth, Hawaiʻi's new state fire marshal.

“It’s an honor to step into this role at such a critical time for Hawaiʻi. The lessons from the Maui wildfires are still fresh, and our responsibility is clear: We must do everything in our power to prevent future tragedies. That means stronger coordination, smarter planning, and a relentless focus on community safety," Booth said in a statement.

Booth comes from the Sedona Fire District in Arizona, where she was division chief of community risk reduction. She was previously a deputy fire marshal with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Also a U.S. Army veteran, she served in Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan, specializing in civil-military operations and infrastructure stability, according to the governor's press release.

"I’m committed to working with community members, county, state and federal partners — as well as our first responders — to build a fire protection system that reflects the strength and resilience of Hawaiʻi’s people," Booth continued.

The Legislature created the Office of the State Fire Marshal last year, following the devastating 2023 Maui wildfires. But only $172,000 was budgeted to hire the fire marshal and one other staffer.

An independent report on the Maui wildfires warned that the funding would not be enough to adequately address the state’s fire needs, so the Legislature passed a new bill this year and increased the office’s budget to $2.2 million.

If the 2025 measure becomes law, the office will be placed within the Department of Law Enforcement. The increased funding will pay for fire inspectors, investigators, a deputy fire marshal and operational costs.

The governor has until June 24 to notify the Legislature if he plans to veto any measures.

Booth has a master’s degree in public safety leadership administration and a bachelor’s in sustainable tourism development and management, both from Arizona State University, according to a press release.