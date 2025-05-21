West Maui summit focuses on sustainable landscaping to protect the reef

A first-of-its-kind summit highlighted sustainable landscaping and coastal resilience in West Maui. It brought together cultural practitioners, land care professionals and resort teams focused on the Kā‘anapali area.

The region faces increasing erosion, rising sea levels and the effects of climate change.

The two-day summit was hosted by the nonprofit Pilikahakai Foundation.

“Pilikahakai Foundation was established in direct response to the growing erosion and climate challenges facing Kā‘anapali Beach,” said executive director Keolahou Hinau.

“We saw the need for a proactive, community-based approach to protect this place, not just for today, but for future generations. The Reef-Friendly Landscaping Summit is a major step forward. It connects property owners, residents and land care professionals with practical place-based knowledge to protect our shorelines and ensure continued access to Kā’anapali.”

The summit was held at the Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club, in partnership with Maui Nui Marine Resource Council and Treecover, with support from ʻĀina Momona, and offered free of charge to participants.

The program demonstrated native planting, management of invasive species and incorporation of sustainable practices. It also highlighted how the elimination of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides and insecticides can work together to help reduce runoff, improve soil health and protect nearshore water quality.

A second summit is planned in October, building on the topics with applied strategies for long-term stewardship.