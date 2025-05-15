Arts program for Maui fire survivors loses White House funding

In the aftermath of the 2023 Maui wildfires, a nonprofit has been providing an arts for healing program to residents.

The Archive for Health, Arts, and Spirit has been able to do the work with a $100,000 grant from the White House Initiative on Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders.

The nonprofit was one of only three organizations in the United States that got the grant.

But in January, the Trump administration revoked a Biden administration executive order to reestablish the governmental office.

"It feels very uncertain, and we know that there is a lot of disappointment related to what we may have hoped or what we have seen in the past as what is possible," said Moira Pirsch, the director of the local nonprofit.

"Many of the organizations we've worked with have had really strong relationships and strong trajectories of funding across time that have really built organizations and supported huge initiatives that have impacted millions of lives."

Pirsch said she will find other funding to continue the arts for healing program for the coming years.