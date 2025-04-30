Hawaiʻi DOE says more students will be able to ride the bus

More Hawaiʻi students will have access to state-funded transportation to and from school this upcoming year.

The state Department of Education noted that the bus driver shortage has caused 138 routes to be suspended over the last year, impacting an estimated 3,500 students.

“We're taking early, proactive steps to try to minimize disruptions and expand options,” DOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “While driver shortages continue to be a challenge across the country, we're committed to doing everything we can to ensure a smooth start to the school year.”

In the 2024-2025 school year, the department has hired 125 new drivers and has reinstated 125 of the 138 canceled routes. The improvement is partially due to the department's decision to change the qualifications for school bus drivers.

In his October emergency proclamation, Gov. Josh Green expanded the qualifications for bus drivers to include those with a “P” on their commercial driver's license, which signifies they have their passenger endorsement.

Previously, only having an “S,” which is reserved explicitly for school bus drivers, would authorize someone to be accepted as a driver. Megan Omura, the DOE administrator of student transportation services, noted that they must be in the process of receiving their “S” endorsement within six months of becoming a driver.

“It’s not making shortcuts for student safety or for drivers. They still need to be on their way to getting that 'S' certification,” Omura said. “But this offers opportunities to get your foot in the door.”

In the same proclamation, Green also authorized the use of motorcoaches, small buses, and vans for school bus services if they meet all criteria. The DOE said it is working with lawmakers to push House Bill 862, which would solidify these emergency proclamations long term.

The state's EXPRESS County Bus Pass Program is also increasing the number of students who can use the service. For the first time, elementary and middle school students not using the normal school bus services can access the program at no cost.

High school students across the state are already eligible for the program and will continue to maintain their eligibility if they live at least 1.5 miles away from their home school.

The DOE said retention is the most pressing issue in the bus driver shortage. The department said it's advocating for sign-on bonuses, wage increases, and improved benefits.

“We need as many drivers as we can get. We’re definitely in need,” Hayashi said. “If [people] are interested in helping with the transportation issue and being part of the solution, what a great way this is to make a difference.”

Applications open July 14 for families interested in the 2025-2026 school bus services.