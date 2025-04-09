Hawaiʻi lawmakers, judges, governor to receive substantial raises through 2030

The governor, lieutenant governor, state lawmakers and judges will receive substantial raises over the next several years.

The state Legislature did not take up a resolution that would have rejected the recommended pay increases from the state Commission on Salaries.

The commission recommended that the governor receive an $85,000 raise spread over the next six years. The first 15% raise would begin in July.

By July 2030, the governor’s yearly salary would be about $275,000 — up from the current $190,000.

State lawmakers will not receive their first 32% raise until 2027 — after the next election. By 2030, legislators will have received a raise of $40,000, bringing their salaries from $74,000 to $114,000 a year.

The Legislature is considered a part-time position because the regular legislative session only lasts four-and-a-half months.

But salary commissioners noted that it’s difficult to take on another job. Lawmakers are often expected to take meetings and continue to craft legislation between sessions.

Legislators had until last week to pass a resolution rejecting the recommendations. But both leaders in the House and Senate wrote that the Salary Commission did enough work to justify their recommendations.

Gov. Josh Green said that he will not accept the pay raise, and will instead donate the increase to nonprofits that assist vulnerable residents.