Some elected and appointed state officials could get 15% raises starting in July

The state’s top officials may be getting raises following the final recommendations from the state Commission on Salaries.

The commission is recommending that the governor, lieutenant governor, department heads and their deputies receive a 15% raise starting in July. The positions would continue to receive raises ranging from 4% to 8% in the five years following.

That means that by July 2030, the governor’s salary would be about $275,000 a year — about $86,000 more than Gov. Josh Green's current pay.

In total, the governor would receive a 39% raise spread over the next six years.

For state lawmakers, their first proposed 32% raise would not kick in until 2027 — after the next election. That would bring their salaries to about $97,000 a year from the current $74,000. In total, lawmakers would receive a 48% salary increase by 2030.

Being a lawmaker is considered a part-time job, although many continue to work outside the four-month legislative session. Many also have jobs outside of lawmaking.

Salary Commission Chair Colleen Hanabusa said the proposal will have to be digestible for lawmakers who could pass a resolution rejecting all the raises — even for judgeships, which the state has had difficulty filling.

“I really don't know what's going to sell it, but I do believe that this Legislature is a very different legislative body,” she said. “The sense I get from watching them is that they're also a lot more sensitive — and I mean sensitive, I mean public opinion plus social media plays a lot more for them.”

The commission’s final recommendations are considerably lower than what was originally being considered. Some of that drop is due to concerns about federal funding cuts, which make up about 20% of the state’s budget.

In comparison, the salaries being contemplated by the commission make up less than 1% of the state’s overall budget.

Mark Ladao / HPR Senators on the chamber floor and visitors in the gallery mark opening day at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol. (Jan. 15, 2025)

In a written testimony, Reps. Della Au Belatti, Tina Grandinetti, Ikaika Hussey and Amy Perruso wrote to the commission asking for the adjustments to lawmakers' salaries to be matched with 100% of the state’s annual median income for a single earner.

“By taking this approach, we align legislators’ compensation with the principle that one job should be sufficient to live, work, and raise a family in Hawaiʻi,” they wrote. "This structure also encourages legislators to champion policies that promote living wages, bolster local businesses, and foster a strong, diversified economy—ultimately benefiting all residents.”

The commission’s recommendations come close to that request. The commission also pointed out that it is still below what the Honolulu City Council is paid — although they work year-round.

Lawmakers have until the end of session to decide if they will reject the recommendations. However, if they do so, they can only reject the whole package — not just their specific salaries.