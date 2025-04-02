Meet Macy, the Maui golden retriever who checked meeting a whale off her bucket list

A Hawaiʻi boat captain who rebuilt her whale-watching tour business after losing three boats in the deadly 2023 Lahaina wildfire captured iPhone footage of her dog barking excitedly when a humpback swam near them over the weekend and poked its head out to greet Macy, a golden retriever.

Chrissy Lovitt and Macy, 11, were in a fishing boat about 2 miles off Lahaina on Saturday when they spotted a humpback whale in the waters.

"And he heard her barking and he just swam over to meet her," Lovitt recalled Tuesday. "And it was the best day of her life."

In the video, Macy is seen barking frantically as the whale nears the boat. The whale's head emerges and it appears to turn and look at the excited dog.

"She's been barking at whales her whole life, but they haven't wanted to do anything with her," Lovitt said.

Macy is Lovitt's trusty companion when she leads a boatload of tourists to marvel at whales. "She loves the ocean," said Lovitt, now a Maui boat captain for 25 years. "She grew up on it."

Macy is "obsessed with sea life and whales," Lovitt added. "She's 11 and I know we don't get forever with her. But this has been on her bucket list so I'm just super happy for her."

Lovitt had just started a whale-watching tour business when the massive inferno wiped out most of Lahaina, including her three boats, equipment and vehicles.

On the day of the fire Aug. 8, Lovitt and her partner were trying to secure their boats in the fierce winds when the flames arrived. They had no choice but to head out in the ocean on a boat. There, Lovitt said, they helped the U.S. Coast Guard rescue people who were forced to jump in the water to flee the flames.

They relaunched their business in December and have been setting aside free seats on tours for fire survivors, hoping whale-watching will help them heal from the tragedy.

Lovitt said she hopes business continues doing well until the end of this month, when the whales tend to return to Alaska.