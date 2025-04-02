© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meet Macy, the Maui golden retriever who checked meeting a whale off her bucket list

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - The Associated Press
Published April 2, 2025 at 12:40 PM HST
Golden retriever Macy interacts with a humpback whale off Lahaina on March 29, 2025.
Maui Ocean Adventures
Golden retriever Macy interacts with a humpback whale off Lahaina on March 29, 2025.

A Hawaiʻi boat captain who rebuilt her whale-watching tour business after losing three boats in the deadly 2023 Lahaina wildfire captured iPhone footage of her dog barking excitedly when a humpback swam near them over the weekend and poked its head out to greet Macy, a golden retriever.

Chrissy Lovitt and Macy, 11, were in a fishing boat about 2 miles off Lahaina on Saturday when they spotted a humpback whale in the waters.

"And he heard her barking and he just swam over to meet her," Lovitt recalled Tuesday. "And it was the best day of her life."

In the video, Macy is seen barking frantically as the whale nears the boat. The whale's head emerges and it appears to turn and look at the excited dog.

Whale watchers have their cameras at the ready as they scan for whales aboard Maui Ocean Adventures.
Local News
These Lahaina boat captains share humpbacks and healing with fellow fire survivors
Catherine Cluett Pactol

"She's been barking at whales her whole life, but they haven't wanted to do anything with her," Lovitt said.

Macy is Lovitt's trusty companion when she leads a boatload of tourists to marvel at whales. "She loves the ocean," said Lovitt, now a Maui boat captain for 25 years. "She grew up on it."

Macy is "obsessed with sea life and whales," Lovitt added. "She's 11 and I know we don't get forever with her. But this has been on her bucket list so I'm just super happy for her."

Macy, a golden retriever dog, barks at a humpback whale in the distance on March 29, 2025.
1 of 4  — Macy
Macy, a golden retriever dog, barks at a humpback whale in the distance on March 29, 2025.
Maui Ocean Adventures
Macy, 11, on her owners' boat looking off into the distance at a humpback whale.
2 of 4  — Macy Maui Humpback Whale
Macy, 11, on her owners' boat looking off into the distance at a humpback whale.
Maui Ocean Adventures
Golden retriever Macy interacts with a humpback whale off Lahaina.
3 of 4  — Macy Maui Whale
Golden retriever Macy interacts with a humpback whale off Lahaina.
Maui Ocean Adventures
Maui golden retriever whale-watching off Lahaina.
4 of 4  — Macy Maui Golden Retriever
Maui golden retriever whale-watching off Lahaina.
Maui Ocean Adventures

Lovitt had just started a whale-watching tour business when the massive inferno wiped out most of Lahaina, including her three boats, equipment and vehicles.

On the day of the fire Aug. 8, Lovitt and her partner were trying to secure their boats in the fierce winds when the flames arrived. They had no choice but to head out in the ocean on a boat. There, Lovitt said, they helped the U.S. Coast Guard rescue people who were forced to jump in the water to flee the flames.

They relaunched their business in December and have been setting aside free seats on tours for fire survivors, hoping whale-watching will help them heal from the tragedy.

Lovitt said she hopes business continues doing well until the end of this month, when the whales tend to return to Alaska.
Tags
Local News AnimalsMaui
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Stories