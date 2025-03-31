Hawaiian Electric against biomass energy plant case goes before federal court

Hū Honua Bioenergy and Hawaiian Electric head back to court today, before federal judge Michael J. Seabright. The lawsuit alleges antitrust actions and breach of contract by HECO.

Hū Honua, which is now known as Honua Ola Bioenergy, first filed its suit against HECO almost a decade ago after the utility terminated its agreement to purchase power from the energy company's planned biomass plant on Hawaiʻi Island.

HECO said it canceled the agreement after Hū Honua failed to complete its facility on time. But the energy company claimed that was a pretext, and that HECO instead wanted to use power from a nearby energy plant that it had purchased from Hamakua Energy Partners.

Hamakua Energy Partners is also a defendant in the lawsuit.