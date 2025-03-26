Dozens rally for more DHHL funding ahead of Prince Kūhiō Day

Dozens rallied Tuesday at the Hawai‘i Capitol's rotunda ahead of Prince Kūhiō Day to advocate for more funding for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole was instrumental in the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. The law was intended to return Native Hawaiians to their lands by becoming homesteaders on leased parcels.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Signs in support of House Bill 606.

People held signs in support of House Bill 606. The measure would appropriate money to DHHL to help build more homes. The bill does not say how much money would be appropriated.

Through Act 279, $600 million was allocated to the DHHL in 2022 to reduce the waitlist of nearly 30,000 homestead applicants. However, the funds must be used by June 30, 2025, or they will lapse into the state's general fund.

HB 606 would also extend those funds to June 30, 2028.

DHHL Director Kali Watson said Kūhiō’s legacy is evolving.

"There is momentum that's being created. We have about 29 projects across the state that are moving forward — but let me also say that while some have a phase one and two regarding actual construction of infrastructure and housing, others have at least an initial preliminary situation, is where we acquired lands, new lands," he said.

"One of the real big challenges kind of has undermined his legacy, to a major extent, is the fact that most of the lands we have are in unusable, isolated areas, very expensive."



HB 606 awaits a hearing before the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

HPR's Tori DeJournett contributed to this report