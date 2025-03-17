© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maui Food Bank rolls out mobile market in Lahaina, Upcountry and Hāna

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 17, 2025 at 10:34 AM HST
The Maui Food Bank has launched a mobile market to bring fresh food to different parts of the island.

Da Mobile Market will distribute fresh fruits and vegetables as well as proteins and dairy when available. They hope to serve 3,500 people a month.

It will operate multiple times per week and prioritize fire survivors and those who qualify based on need.

Lisa Paulson, the CEO of Maui Food Bank, said Da Mobile Market will roll out first in Lahaina, Upcountry and Hāna.

“So those communities that we've identified don't have as many distribution points with our current agency partners, and they also have issues with transportation," she said.

"So some of our seniors, some that have been relocated after the fires, that may only have one vehicle, we've identified those areas with being an area where people need even transportation source, so we want to come to them so."

The Maui Food Bank said that demand for food assistance has surged since the 2023 wildfires. Monthly food distribution increased from 250,000 to more than 700,000 pounds per month.

Da Mobile Market is funded by a $2.1 million grant from the American Red Cross.
