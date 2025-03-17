$1.5M payments begin for families who lost loved ones in the 2023 Maui fires

Families who lost loved ones in the deadly 2023 Lahaina fires are starting to receive $1.5 million settlement payments.

The first family was paid last week. The other 22 families that are part of the One ʻOhana Fund settlement are expected to receive payments by the end of June.

The One ʻOhana Fund is a $175 million settlement program for families of the 101 people who were killed in the 2023 Maui wildfires, or for people who were hospitalized and severely injured.

Gov. Josh Green explained that the One ʻOhana Fund has made it possible to get payments to families faster.

“We simply put people's lives who have suffered the most right up front, immediately try to get them resources,” he said.

“Normally these processes, when there's been a tragedy, can take many years. Here we are, about a year and a half, 19 months since the tragedy occurred, and we're starting to see some families get resources to rebuild the best they can.”

All the claimants will have to go through a good faith settlement hearing, which is when the judge makes sure that the settlement is fair and properly reached. After that hearing, they can be paid.

Nine other victims with physical injuries received offers of varying amounts, depending on the severity of their injuries.

Retired Judge Ronald Ibarra, the administrator of the One ʻOhana Fund, decided how much each of the personal injury claims should be offered.

“ Using my experience as a trial judge of 28 years, settling personal injury cases... I come up with a suggested amount submitted to the contributors who will approve the total amount,” he said. “ We've already done that, so we are in the process of sending out the offer now.”

Ibarra declined to specify exact numbers, but the most severe cases that resulted in life-altering injuries or permanent physical deformities could receive up to $1.5 million.

After the first wave of One ʻOhana Fund victims receive payments, the other 79 parties that could qualify for the settlement will be given another chance to join.

Any funds left over in the fund will be returned to the contributors of the fund at the same rate of their contributions. Hawaiian Electric contributed the most at $75 million. The State of Hawaiʻi put in $65 million. Kamehameha Schools, Maui County, Spectrum and Hawaiian Telcom also contributed.

Those who are a part of the One ʻOhana Fund are allowed to apply to join the $4.2 billion global settlement. If that settlement goes through, the families could receive more money.