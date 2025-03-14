Senate committee advances a bill artists say would threaten arts funding

A Senate committee on Thursday passed a bill that artists say would threaten funding for the arts.

House Bill 1378 would shift some of the funding from the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, which is used to pay its employees and the state art museum, from special funds to general funds.

The bill, as initially written, would have created a performing arts grant program with appropriations. The House Finance Committee later added the language.

The move comes as there is still uncertainty over the future of federal funding for the arts across the U.S.

SFCA Executive Director Karen Ewald said the move would threaten funding for culture and the arts in the state.

"This is funding used to serve the public," she said during a Thursday hearing. "We feel that this is a short-sighted decision that will negatively impact the SFCA and the community we serve as the loss of federal funding for state programs is imminent. We are usually the first to be cut."

The measure mainly received opposition from artists, who flooded the committee room while others waited outside.

Native Hawaiian artist Solomon Enos opposed the measure. He said he was once a legislative aide at the state Capitol and that the bill isn't the first of its kind.

"You're picking on one of the most passionate demographics that you can possibly do," he said. "When you have a bill this unpopular, and it keeps popping up over and over again, there's something else that's happening."

Critics say the bill would also impact arts education.

Laurel Nakanishi works with a program called HŌʻĀ, which is funded by the foundation's works of art special fund.

"My main concern is to have sustainable funding for arts education, specifically so that we can really go about building communication with the community and relationships that they can trust will be back again and again," she said.

Nearly half of the SFCA's $20 million budget comes from special funds, which is a pot of money the agency has.

The governor's office also opposed the measure, adding comments on the special fund for works of art.

"The Works of Art Special Fund has been a cornerstone of Hawai'i's commitment to arts and culture, ensuring stable, long-term investment in programs that enrich our communities, preserve our cultural heritage, and support local artists," as read in written testimony. "By shifting to federal and general funds, this proposal threatens the long-term stability of arts and culture funding, forcing it to compete with other critical state priorities such as housing, education, and healthcare."

Sen. Lorraine Inouye took note of that opposition during the hearing before the committee passed the measure.

"Even if we're working hard at it, we know that it's going to reach his desk, and he may not sign it," she said. "So let's make sure that we know what we're doing at the final outcome."

The bill needs a hearing before the Senate Ways and Means Committee.