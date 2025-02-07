Sneak peek of ocean-inspired glass mural to surround the Capitol

The Hawai‘i Department of Accounting and General Services this week gave lawmakers a slice of what a large-scale, ocean-inspired mural will look like at the state Capitol.

The $11 million art project featuring fabricated glass will cover more than 54,000 square feet of the reflecting pools — similar to the installment at the state art museum, Capitol Modern.

The small installment is a mock-up of what the mural and material will look like, with adjustable pedestals and waterproofing.

Courtesy of Solomon Enos Hawai‘i lawmakers were given a tour of what the ocean-inspired mural will look like at the Capitol reflecting pools.

Native Hawaiian artist Solomon Enos said the fabricated glass will have millions of textured bumps that will grip at the feet.

“Even when it’s wet, it’s going to be safe to walk on,” he said. “You could skateboard on that glass.”

Enos said that lawmakers were able to walk on the panels, which are nearly 3 inches thick and 36-by-36 inches.

The project is slated to be completed by 2026.

The state has been dealing with its leaky reflecting pools for several years. The solution? Drain the water. The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts then contracted Enos to design the mural.