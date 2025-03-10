2 unions finalize COVID hazard pay agreements with Hawaiʻi County

The County of Hawaiʻi has reached an agreement for COVID-19 hazard pay with the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association and Hawaiʻi Fire Fighters Association.

Hazard pay negotiations had been a contentious issue.

In December, outgoing Mayor Mitch Roth announced an arbitration decision that would provide HGEA members with 15% hazard pay over a six-month period.

HGEA filed a request for further clarification with the arbitrator that resulted in extending the hazard pay to a two-year period.

Following the negotiations with HGEA, similar offers were made to other unions for Hawaiʻi Island workers.

Tentative agreements are being finalized with the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers and United Public Workers.

Current Mayor Kimo Alameda said the agreements fulfill his promise to settle hazard pay fairly with all employees.

“With these agreements, we are recognizing the hard work of our county employees,” he said in a news release. “Our employees go above and beyond supporting our communities, and we are committed to showing deep respect for their contributions. Importantly, we are also upholding our contractual obligations, ensuring consistency with other jurisdictions, and strengthening our partnerships so that we can move forward together.”

The county and the fire fighters association signed their agreement on March 6.

“This is a big deal for our members," HFFA President Bobby Lee said in a news release. "They worked really hard during the pandemic, responding to COVID cases, and dealing with getting sick and taking it home to their families."

Combined, the hazard pay agreements are expected to total around $70 million.