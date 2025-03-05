Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi proposes $5B budget

Mayor Rick Blangiardi has requested a bigger budget for the next fiscal year that will top over $5 billion. His administration submitted the executive operating and capital improvement project budgets to the Honolulu City Council last week.

The proposed operating budget is $3.93 billion, an 8.4% increase from last year's $3.63 million operating budget; $976.7 million — or about 25% — would go toward city employee benefits.

Honolulu's police, fire, emergency services, ocean services and public safety departments make up about 17% of the budget at $657.2 million.

It also includes $10 million to cover any losses in federal funding for key programs and would be primarily used to cover personnel costs if needed.

The capital improvement project budget is $1.21 billion, a 15.8% increase from fiscal year 2025.

More than 45% of that — $533.7 million — will go toward refuse and sewer projects mandated by the 2010 Global Consent Decree. That includes work at the Honouliuli and Sand Island wastewater treatment plants. Highway and street improvements make up $207 million of the CIP budget, and affordable housing and homeless services have been allotted $143.8 million.

The budget also sets aside $77 million to acquire land, and plan and design landfill improvements. It does not specify the proposed Wahiawā location.

The city expects the majority of revenue to come from an estimated $1.77 billion in real property tax revenue, $1.24 billion in estimated unreserved fund balances carryover from fiscal year 2025, and $108.2 million in Oʻahu Transient Accommodations Tax revenue.

“Our Fiscal Year 2026 budget is a bold and strategic investment in O‘ahu’s future—one that prioritizes housing, public safety, and critical infrastructure while maintaining our commitment to fiscal responsibility,” Blangiardi said in a statement.

This story will be updated.