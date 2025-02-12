More than 600 Lahaina structures can be rebuilt faster with new permitting policy

More than 600 burned structures in Lahaina will be able to be rebuilt faster with the temporary suspension of Special Management Area, or SMA, rules.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said he plans to move forward with the rule suspension for properties mauka of Front Street within the fire impact zone.

Officials said the move will cut about a year off of permitting time from the rebuilding process for roughly 100 commercial buildings and more than 500 homes.

They must be rebuilt within the structure's pre-fire footprint and still get a Maui County building permit. They may also have to comply with other regulations, like Historical District permits and Cultural Resources Commission reviews.

This decision was made in collaboration with Gov. Josh Green and is supported by new provisions in the governor's latest emergency proclamation on Feb. 4.

Maui County This image shows where Special Management Area permits are required and not required in Lahaina.

“This is a crucial step to help survivors, including both residential and commercial property owners, move forward faster and rebuild their future,” Bissen said. “By streamlining the process, property owners within the SMA impact zone will be able to rebuild within their structure’s pre-fire footprint.”

SMA and shoreline area regulations will still apply to parcels located makai of Front Street. An interactive map shows if one's property is within the erosion setback

SMA establishes controls on developments near the shoreline to protect the coastal zone. Coastal erosion is a worsening problem, with 85% of Maui's shorelines experiencing long-term erosion. But Hawaiʻi's emergency provisions facilitate reconstruction after the wildfire.

“This approach strikes a balance between thoughtful planning and an urgent focus on helping our community recover as swiftly as possible,” said Maui County Office of Recovery Administrator John Smith.

“This decision is the result of extensive community outreach and feedback. We’ve listened to the needs and concerns of our residents, ensuring their voices shaped this approach. The clear message from the community was a need for a fast, efficient recovery that prioritizes their immediate needs, and we are committed to delivering on that promise.”

Maui County is working to repair the seawall along Front Street and stabilize the shoreline. Officials said they're also seeking to acquire shoreline properties along Front Street for public access and open space, along with plans to extend Luakini Street and create additional access routes for emergencies.

The county also said it is focused on preserving Lahaina's cultural and historic legacy, including the Royal Complex of Mokuʻula, Mokuhinia and other significant sites — through extensive planning and public-private partnerships.