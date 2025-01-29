Senate committee puts UH athletics under the microscope for $2M-plus deficit

The University of Hawaiʻi's athletic department came under fire from senators after requesting an additional $3.2 million.

The department ran up a deficit of over $2 million in its last fiscal year. The Senate Higher Education Committee asked UH officials what costs are driving the consistent deficit.

But acting Athletic Director Lois Manin told lawmakers she did not have hard numbers. She noted that things like hazard pay and costs for name, image and likeness are pricey.

Sen. Troy Hashimoto said he wants more transparency and communication on how to solve the deficit, rather than make it worse.

“Is that a part of the plan, is that mission critical to get you g-funded if we're going to see athletics to operate in the black?" he asked, referring to the general fund. "And if it's not, if we don't give that to you, then, then you should tell us, 'OK, then you're going to expect us to operate in the red.'"

"But you need to clearly articulate that to myself and the rest of the members, what is it that you are trying to do to help athletics, and that's, that's what my concern is. We just need to know what those cost drivers are and what the plan is to figure that all out."

The committee requested a more detailed breakdown of the costs and budget areas.