Search suspended for missing teens on Oʻahu's North Shore

A multiagency search for two Mililani teens went missing off Ke Iki Beach on Oʻahu's North Shore was suspended Tuesday after four days.

Seventeen-year old Samantha Chun and 18-year-old Joey Fujioka were reported missing after they failed to return home Friday night. Police said the two were last seen on camera at around 9:45 p.m. Friday at a Mililani convenience store.

Family members found the belongings of the two teens onshore Saturday morning. Their parked car was also found.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department said remains were found Saturday just off Ke Iki Beach. The remains were confirmed by the medical examiner to be human.

Officials said while the families have been notified, there's no confirmation of an identity or if the remains are related to the search.