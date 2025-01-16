Low levels of bird flu detected in wastewater samples on Kauaʻi

Very low levels of H5 avian influenza, or bird flu, have been detected in wastewater samples collected at the Līhuʻe Wastewater Treatment Plant on Kauaʻi.

A detection in a sample collected on Dec. 11 was so low that it wasn’t considered a positive. Samples collected on Dec. 18 and Jan. 8 also had similar low detections.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health says that while none of the results were considered a firm positive, the consistent very low-level detections indicate a high likelihood that the virus is on the island.

No H5 virus infections of birds, dairy cows, or humans have been detected on Kauaʻi.

Detection of infected birds in the state has so far been limited to Oʻahu.

The virus was also detected in a sample collected from the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant in December.

Earlier this month, NPR reported that the U.S. recorded its first death of a person infected with bird flu.

The patient was a resident of southwest Louisiana who was hospitalized with the first known severe case of bird flu in the country. The patient was over 65 and had underlying medical conditions, according to Louisiana health officials.

If you see an unusual die-off or sick birds, you should contact the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture’s Animal Industry Division at (808) 483-7100 or (808) 837-8092.

Residents who believe they may have been exposed to sick birds or other wildlife should contact the Disease Outbreak Control Division Disease Reporting Line at 808-586-4586.