Wilcox Medical Center nurses on Kauaʻi begin 3-day strike

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Derrick Malama
Published January 14, 2025 at 10:23 AM HST
Updated January 15, 2025 at 11:52 AM HST
Wilcox Medical Center nurses and supporters hold signs while on strike on Kauaʻi. (Jan. 14, 2025)
Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association
Wilcox Medical Center nurses and supporters hold signs while on strike on Kauaʻi. (Jan. 14, 2025)

Unionized nurses at Wilcox Medical Center on Kauaʻi began a three-day strike on Tuesday.

Negotiations with management ended Monday night with no agreement on a new contract.

The Hawaiʻi Nurses’ Association said the strike began at 7 a.m. and will last until Friday at 6:59 a.m.

The union said Kauaʻi nurses were disappointed that the Hawaiʻi Pacific Health-affiliated hospital has refused to staff its medical and surgical units at the same rates as facilities on Oʻahu.

Wilcox President and CEO Jen Chahanovich said in a statement, “We are still willing to negotiate in person every day for as long as it takes. We care for our nurses and value the role they serve on our team at Wilcox."

Chahanovic said a temporary workforce of nurses began working at the hospital Tuesday morning, adding that the medical center is fully staffed and no services have been disrupted.

On Oʻahu, HNA nurses at The Queen's Medical Center called off their planned strike after reaching a last-minute tentative agreement with hospital management.
