Wilcox Medical Center nurses on Kauaʻi begin 3-day strike

Unionized nurses at Wilcox Medical Center on Kauaʻi began a three-day strike on Tuesday.

Negotiations with management ended Monday night with no agreement on a new contract.

The Hawaiʻi Nurses’ Association said the strike began at 7 a.m. and will last until Friday at 6:59 a.m.

The union said Kauaʻi nurses were disappointed that the Hawaiʻi Pacific Health-affiliated hospital has refused to staff its medical and surgical units at the same rates as facilities on Oʻahu.

Wilcox President and CEO Jen Chahanovich said in a statement, “We are still willing to negotiate in person every day for as long as it takes. We care for our nurses and value the role they serve on our team at Wilcox."

Chahanovic said a temporary workforce of nurses began working at the hospital Tuesday morning, adding that the medical center is fully staffed and no services have been disrupted.

On Oʻahu, HNA nurses at The Queen's Medical Center called off their planned strike after reaching a last-minute tentative agreement with hospital management.