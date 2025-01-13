Queen's Medical Center nurses reach agreement, call off strike

Nurses at The Queen's Medical Center have called off their planned strike as they reached a tentative agreement with hospital management on a three-year collective bargaining agreement.

The Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association and hospital management came to a compromise around 1 a.m. Monday after days of 12-hour negotiations and assistance from a federal mediator.

The nurses must still vote to ratify the agreement. The nurses have been working on a new contract since June 30, 2024, when their previous contract ended.

Details of the agreement were not immediately released, but the union has previously cited inadequate staffing as a point of contention.

"I believe this agreement demonstrates the benefits of our working partnership with HNA and what we can achieve when we commit to the shared goal of advancing nursing practice and promoting quality patient care," Linda Puu, Queen's senior vice president and chief nursing executive, said in a statement. "I'd like to express my deepest gratitude to our HNA partners for their willingness to talk through our challenges and goals as we look ahead to the future."

If an agreement had not been reached, the nurses had planned to start a three-day strike Monday at the Queen's hospitals at Punchbowl and West Oʻahu.