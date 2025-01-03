Queen's nurses to hold 3-day strike starting Jan. 13

About 1,900 unionized nurses working at the Queen’s Medical Center will hold a three-day strike later this month as they continue contract negotiations.

The nurses, represented by the Hawaiʻi Nurses Association, work at Queen’s Punchbowl and West Oʻahu campuses.

HNA in a social media post Friday morning announced that the strike will start on Jan. 13 at 7 a.m. at both campuses. HNA said it gave Queen’s management its 10-day notice of the strike just before 7 a.m.

On New Year’s Eve, about 90% of the nurses voted in favor of a strike.

“This action is not taken lightly. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safe staffing ratios, competitive wages, and the resources we need to provide the highest standard of care for our patients," the union said in the post.

On Kauaʻi, union nurses at the Wilcox Medical Center have voted to authorize a strike amid contract negotiations.

Nearly 160 nurses work at the medical center, and on New Year’s Day, more than three-fourths voted in favor of the strike. A strike date has not been announced.

The nurses have complained about what they are calling unfair labor practices, including unsafe nurse-to-patient ratios and harassment toward unionized nurses.

The Kauaʻi nurses are also represented by the Hawaiʻi Nurses Association.