© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kāneʻohe plant nursery promotes locally grown trees for Christmas

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published December 24, 2024 at 1:32 PM HST
An alaheʻe, or psydrax odorata, at Lyon Arboretum on Oʻahu.
Wikimedia Commons
An alaheʻe, or psydrax odorata, at Lyon Arboretum on Oʻahu.

The co-owner of a Native Hawaiian nursery in Kāneʻohe has been promoting native alternatives to celebrate the holidays.

Rick Barboza of Hui Ku Maoli Ola has been promoting native trees for 15 years to reduce the influx of Christmas trees from the continental U.S.

The state imports thousands of noble and Douglas firs every year. These trees often bring pests and are thrown away after the holidays.

Barboza has used alahe‘e for his household because it's shaped like a traditional Christmas tree. But he said any alternative in Hawai‘i would be better suited for the holidays — including cutting down invasive trees.

"The idea behind it is it doesn't have to be alahe‘e. It doesn't have to be anything native," he said. "It just needs to be something that isn't a pine tree that we cut down from a forest someplace else and bring here the idea behind it is backwards, like we have things here that can be used."

Barboza hopes that people will buy locally to cut out shipping and reduce the carbon footprint.
Tags
Local News Agriculture
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories