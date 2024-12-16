© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Avian flu prompts state to request pause on interisland transportation of birds

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 16, 2024 at 12:38 PM HST
This 2005 electron microscope image shows an avian influenza A H5N1 virion.
Cynthia Goldsmith, Jackie Katz/AP
/
CDC
This 2005 electron microscope image shows an avian influenza A H5N1 virion. On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, Michigan health officials said a farmworker has been diagnosed with bird flu, the second human case connected to an outbreak in U.S. dairy cows. (Cynthia Goldsmith, Jackie Katz/CDC via AP)

In response to the detection of the avian flu virus in Hawaiʻi, state agencies are asking the public to hold off on moving poultry and other bird species between islands for the next three months to prevent the spread.

The state Department of Agriculture made the request in a news release on Friday. It said the ask for a voluntary pause was a suggestion from Moloka‘i Sen. Lynn DeCoite, who is also a farmer.

The virus was first detected in Hawaiʻi last month and had not been detected in the islands prior. It is highly pathogenic and can spread between birds through contact or if birds come into contact with contaminated material.

The public can report animal illnesses to the agriculture department by calling 808-483-7100.

Though human cases are rare, residents can call the state Department of Health at 808-586-4586 if they develop symptoms after being exposed to sick birds.
Tags
Local News Public HealthDepartment of Agriculture
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories