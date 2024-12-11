Survey finds residents struggle with living costs but find support through work, community

A recent quality of life survey conducted by the University of Hawaiʻi unsurprisingly found that residents are struggling with the state’s high cost of living — but also that many find support in their jobs and communities.

The survey was a project of the College of Social Sciences at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in partnership with the state’s Office of Wellness and Resilience. About 8,000 residents participated.

The results can be found on an online dashboard with data from the survey, which asked residents about physical and mental well-being, financial satisfaction, perceived opportunities to succeed, and other quality-of-life topics.

Jack Barile, a researcher for the college and the survey lead, said it was “striking” that 40% of respondents said they considered moving from Hawaiʻi in the last year. Nearly two-thirds of those who considered moving said the cost of living was the primary factor.

”It's definitely something we have to tackle on a policy level, it's something we have to tackle in our communities. We have to support affordable housing — it makes a big difference to all of us,” Barile said.

While there were differences, a significant percentage of respondents across income levels had considered leaving. The survey found that 46% of residents who make between $25,000 and $50,000 thought about leaving — the highest rate. But even among those who make more than $200,000, 35% considered moving.

The data also showed that 44% of participants worry about not having enough money to pay their monthly bills. That concern is carried mostly by those who make less than $100,000.

The study found that many of the stressors examined in the survey show race disparities, and are often more exaggerated among Native Hawaiians.

Barile said that residents may be resilient despite their struggles because of their jobs and communities. About 70% of respondents trust the organization they work for and believe that they care about their employees’ well-being.

Nearly the same percentage said they believe their neighbors are willing to help each other, and about half consider their neighborhoods “close-knit.”

Fostering those close-knit communities is important to keeping up residents’ quality of life, according to Barile.

“ That's a strength. That kind of community network and connections within your neighborhood is what makes people resilient, so if we can support communities to overcome these... economic stressors — stressors around getting healthy and affordable housing and food — we can overcome a lot of these barriers,” he said.

That becomes more difficult if residents move away, he added.

In a news release, UH said that the data could inform policymakers about the needs of Hawaiʻi residents. It highlighted changes to improve health equity, economic stability, innovation in the workplace and disaster preparedness.

While the data found that 71% of respondents were somewhat prepared for a natural disaster, Gov. Josh Green's office took note of the 12% who described themselves as “well” or “very well” prepared.

“More than a year after the devastating Maui wildfires, the recovery efforts are a stark reminder of the potential for even more weather-related disasters,” Green said in a statement. “This underscores the urgency of disaster preparedness, a theme echoed in the dashboard, where only 12% of respondents felt well-prepared for a community-level disaster. Building resilience in Hawaiʻi’s communities is no longer optional in our climate crisis — it is essential.”