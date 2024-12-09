Native Hawaiian artists in LA debut new single paying homage to Hawaiʻi

Two Native Hawaiian artists are trying to make a big name in Los Angeles. Their latest single pays homage to the music they grew up with in Hawai'i.

"Someone Else" is a blend of island reggae, R&B and pop.

The more than three-minute song was written by artists Francis Gora and Kekaulele Kawaiaea, who go by the stage names Franskiiz and Lelz.

Gora moved to LA in 2018, and Kawaiaea moved in 2020.

Gora, whose mother was a music teacher, said he's always been surrounded, trained since he was 4. He joined Def Jam Records, making him the first Native Hawaiian to sign with the major label, according to a news release.

"Growing up in high school, always listening to the same music and then eventually collaborating on the aspects of making beats and then eventually putting out songs," Gora said.

Kawaiaea started his artistic journey at 10, publishing his first book "Kohala Kuamoʻo: Naeʻole's Race to Save a King." He later became a songwriter.

Gora and Kawaiaea met at the Kamehameha Schools, where they developed a friendship and partnership.

"It happened naturally," Kawaiaea said.

Their sound was inspired by Bob Marley, Israel Kamakawiwoʻole and Kalapana.

Kawaiaea said it is important that they sprinkle a bit of home in their music.

"The whole purpose of the record and the project is to showcase our connection, and what relates to us and what it means to us," Kawaiaea said.

Their latest single explores the complexities of love and the struggles of maintaining a long-distance relationship. But Gora said the lyrics are up for interpretation.

"We kind of interpret it where we really are in love with Hawaiʻi where we're from, but in the meantime, we're going to enjoy our time here," Gora said.

The song is on streaming platforms, and their music video can be found on YouTube.