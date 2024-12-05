Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustees choose Kai Kahele as new chair

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees voted 8-1 on Wednesday in favor of former U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele as chair.

Kahele replaced longtime trustee Carmen Hulu Lindsey, who's served as chair since 2020.

The vote occurred at the first meeting after the November elections, and on the day Kahele was sworn into office. Kahele succeeds former Hawaiʻi Island trustee Mililani Trask, who did not seek reelection.

"I am both humbled and honored that my fellow trustees have placed their trust and confidence in me to lead the board," Kahele said in a news release. "I look forward to leading transparently and in collaboration with the board, staff, community and our beneficiaries. Together, we at OHA will commit our efforts to improving the lives of our Native Hawaiian beneficiaries with the energy and passion our people deserve."

Kahele comes from years of political experience, serving as a U.S. representative and state senator. He's also a commercial pilot for Hawaiian Airlines and serves in the Hawaiʻi Air National Guard.

Jacob Aki, the president of the Oʻahu Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, said it wasn't a surprise that Kahele won the chair role.

"He is no stranger to the square building at the state Capitol. He's no stranger to the U.S. Congress," Aki told HPR. "So not only am I going to be watching closely, but I think many people are going to be watching what their engagement is going to look like and what kind of dynamics he and the new board leadership can bring."

Trustee Keoni Souza was also selected as vice chair. In addition, trustee Brickwood Galuteria will chair the Beneficiary Advocacy and Empowerment Committee, trustee Luana Alapa will chair the Budget and Finance Committee, and Souza will chair the Investments and Land Management Committee.

OHA is a semi-autonomous agency created to better the conditions of Native Hawaiians. It is funded by income from a public land trust, which includes land taken during the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.