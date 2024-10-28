FEMA seeks landowners for modular home sites to help displaced Lahaina residents

FEMA is working to help families living in Direct Lease units outside of West Maui return to the Lahaina area.

To expand housing options in West Maui for wildfire survivors, FEMA is collaborating with the County of Maui and Lahaina property owners to place modular housing units on private properties.

FEMA is seeking to lease vacant lots from property owners, who have no intentions of rebuilding, within the next two to three years. The property will be assessed for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and reviewed by FEMA.

Properties need to meet certain qualifications for the lease to move forward. These include lot size requirements and being outside of the high-hazard coastal floodplain.

The property must allow for the placement of two or more temporary units and be within the West Maui area.

The property owner must verify ownership and give FEMA right-of-entry permissions. Right-of-entry permissions allow FEMA to safely deliver, install and remove the unit, and ensure it meets zoning requirements.

Additionally, the site must also be cleared of debris and other obstacles for the placement of units.

Land with established utilities, like potable water and electricity in the impact zone of Lahaina, is preferred. All properties will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

The mobile, temporary housing consists of furnished one, two and three-bedroom prefabricated units.

Interested West Maui property owners can email FEMA at fema-r9-housing@fema.dhs.gov.