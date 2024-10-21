Honolulu celebrates Pride Parade while marriage equality amendment is on the ballot

Honolulu hosted its annual Pride Parade in Waikīkī over the weekend. This year’s event comes at a critical time as voters decide on a constitutional amendment for marriage equality in the state.

More than 4,000 people wearing rainbow colors on floats livened the streets from Magic Island to the Waikiki Shell.

The march represents the largest gathering of the LGBTQ+ community in Hawaiʻi.

1 of 8 — IMG_6748.jpg Cassie Ordonio / HPR 2 of 8 — IMG_6593.jpg Cassie Ordonio / HPR 3 of 8 — IMG_6838.jpg Cassie Ordonio / HPR 4 of 8 — IMG_6611.jpg Cassie Ordonio / HPR 5 of 8 — IMG_6661.jpg Cassie Ordonio / HPR 6 of 8 — IMG_6649.jpg Cassie Ordonio / HPR 7 of 8 — IMG_6596.jpg Cassie Ordonio / HPR 8 of 8 — IMG_6781.jpg Cassie Ordonio / HPR

Zag Havoc said it’s their third time attending the local pride parade.

“It’s really nice to see your community existing together,” Havoc said.

Amid celebrations, voters are faced with a constitutional amendment question on their ballots this election season that could determine the regulation of marriage equality in the state.

Hawai‘i legalized same-sex marriage over a decade ago, but state lawmakers can still dictate to reserve marriage to opposite-sex couples. Voting "yes" on the ballot would protect same-sex marriage by removing the Legislature’s authority from the state constitution.

Michael Golojuch Jr., who is part of the newly formed state LGBTQ+ Commission, said it’s important that people vote.

“We’re pretty much safe when it comes to queer issues,” he said. “On the national level, it’s more precarious at the different choices. While we don’t support one party over the other, our goal is to make sure that everybody gets out there and has their voices heard and that they’re informed.”

Daniel Saber is a 43-year-old Hawai‘i resident. He said the community needs to keep moving forward.

“We just gotta keep fighting. We just gotta keep doing our prides,” he said. “We have to make sure that there’s a way for us to continue that same energy and keep pushing forward to ensure that we are safe, that we are through as human beings and not second class.”

