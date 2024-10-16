HECO shuts off power in West Maui ahead of potential wildfire conditions

Hawaiian Electric called a Public Safety Power Shutoff event for West Maui around noon Wednesday ahead of potentially hazardous wildfire conditions. Power is expected to be off in the area for the rest of the day.

The utility is taking this step as a wildfire prevention measure. Energized lines can blow over or be knocked down during high winds, and sparks from those lines may ignite surrounding dry vegetation.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning this morning for leeward areas of all islands until 6 p.m. Strong winds and low humidity, coupled with dry brush due to drought conditions, will contribute to extreme fire behavior, and any fires that do start are expected to spread rapidly.

Forecasts call for east winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Here’s what you need to know about the power shutoff:

When will the power come back on?

It could stay off for hours to days, depending on when weather conditions improve. As it’s unclear when exactly the power will come back on, residents are advised to prepare for multiple days without power.

How do I know if I live in an area affected by this PSPS event?

HECO is sending out alerts to affected customers via email, phone calls, texts and push notifications on their mobile app. They are also sending out updates over their social media channels. If you’re not sure if you live in an affected area, you can search your address on HECO’s website .

How do I prepare?

Emergency management officials are urging people to prepare for power outages the same way they would get ready for a natural disaster. You can find more information about disaster preparedness here.

Avoid opening your refrigerator while the power is out. If the power is out for more than two hours, perishable food should be packed in coolers with ice. If you need food assistance during a power outage, you can find resources here .

Water service may be interrupted during a power outage. Most of Hawaiʻi's water infrastructure relies on electricity to pump water out of the ground, and residents are asked to conserve water as much as possible in the case of a PSPS event. Emergency management officials also advise residents to have a way to keep their phones charged for three to four days in order to receive emergency communications.

What if there's an emergency during a power outage?

Police departments and first responder services have backup generators and portable mobile radio repeaters for communications that are regularly tested. If you experience an emergency during a power outage, call 911.

This story will update as more information is released.