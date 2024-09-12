University of Hawaiʻi selects 2 finalists for next president

The University of Hawai‘i Board of Regents named two finalists for the school’s top job on Wednesday.

The announcement came after a search group narrowed candidates down from a pool of 93 individuals nationwide.

The finalists are Wendy Hansel, an executive vice chancellor and university provost at The City University of New York; and Julian Vasquez Heilig, a provost and vice president of academic affairs at Western Michigan University.

Hansel is a graduate of Harvard Law School, where she earned a B.A. in American Public Affairs. She was a Harry S. Truman Scholar and an intern with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Vasquez Heilig earned a Ph.D in education admission and policy analysis from Stanford University. According to his resume, he has 18 years of academic leadership experience.

He’s a tenured professor in educational leadership, research and technology.

The two finalists will participate in on-campus public forums with UH administrators, faculty, students and staff, including the Pūkoʻa Council, a group of UH Native Hawaiian leaders.

The new leader will replace UH President David Lassner, who will retire by the end of the year after serving more than 10 years in the position.

The public forums will begin Sept. 23 in each county and end Oct. 2.

The BOR is slated to choose the 15th UH president by next month.

