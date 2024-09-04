© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH Maui Wildfire Study gets $2.3M to build comprehensive survivor registry

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 4, 2024 at 12:41 PM HST
FILE - A worker walks through a destroyed property, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Lahaina.
Lindsey Wasson/AP
The University of Hawaiʻi’s Maui Wildfire Exposure Study has received a boost of funding from the state. The additional $2.3 million will allow the study to increase its participant base to 2,000 individuals, focusing on children and first responders.

Researchers will also build the infrastructure for a comprehensive survivor registry.

Ruben Juarez, the study’s co-lead and Professor of Health Economics at the UH Mānoa College of Social Sciences, said the registry will help track the long-term health and social impacts of up to 10,000 survivors.

Fire debris removal in Lahaina on Maui on Jan. 17, 2024.
"The registry is essential for monitoring the ongoing effects of the wildfires and ensuring that those affected receive the necessary care," Juarez said.

He added that the experience from other disasters shows that health effects can persist and emerge years after the event.

The registry will allow researchers to keep track of affected individuals even if they relocate. It will also help monitor health trends and ensure timely interventions can be provided in response to changes in health and experiences.

The Maui Wildfire Exposure Study offers comprehensive health screenings. Individuals are enrolled into the most extensive social and bio-monitoring study in the state following a disaster. It was launched in January and has nearly 1,000 participants so far.
