As debris cleanup nears completion, Lahaina neighborhoods open amid concerns

As more areas of Lahaina are cleared of fire debris, neighborhoods are opening back up to public access.

Wahikuli and Māla areas are scheduled to open today at noon. Opening these 13 zones will allow clear access for residents, and security checkpoints will be reallocated elsewhere in the impact zone.

However, residents raised concerns about unwanted traffic and the public visiting the area without good reason.

"The concern was about — now that the checkpoints are open, people can come, you know, be a little nīele around the place, maha’oi, go where they don't belong, do things they shouldn't be doing," explained Mahina Martin, Maui County’s Director of Public Affairs, at last week’s Lahaina community meeting.

“We don't actually have legal justification for restricting the public roads in that area, so the checkpoints will be reallocated and the area will be open for open access because of the no heightened existence of health or safety concerns that would allow us to restrict public access on public roads," Martin explained.

"So we're going to rely on all of you helping each other, but we will have a little bit more heightened presence with the Maui Police Department in that area.”

Along with increased police patrols in the area, Martin encouraged residents to set up a neighborhood watch program in coordination with police, which will be addressed at this week's Lahaina community meeting.

