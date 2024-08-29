Is this the year a climate impact fee will pass in the state Legislature?

There could be a stronger push to pass Gov. Josh Green’s climate impact fee during next year’s Legislative session.

State Department of Land and Natural Resources Chair Dawn Chang commented on the fee, also known as the “green fee,” at a recent Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council meeting. She said it could be used to help manage invasive species.

“Next year, the year of 2025, the governor is going to declare that, 'The year of climate action' and I think there will be a concerted effort to advocate for the green fee at the next legislative session," Chang said.

Her statement comes at a time when the Department of Agriculture, state Department of Land and Natural Resources and University of Hawaiʻi finalized a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop plans to fight some of Hawaiʻi’s most worrisome pests.

Additionally, a crucial $20 million biosecurity bill was cut in half this legislative session, raising some concerns about invasive species management in the state.

Green has advocated for a fee to be imposed on every Hawaiʻi tourist since he was campaigning for governor. He said that money would fund projects related to climate change and the environment.

There have been several efforts in the state Legislature to establish the fee. This session, Green proposed a $25 climate impact fee that would be imposed on visitors when they check into a hotel or short-term rental. He proposed a similar measure last legislative session that did not pass.

The state already imposes a transient accommodations tax — commonly passed on as resort fees — where the money goes into the state’s general fund.

