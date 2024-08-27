'More than just shopping': Event invites public to connect with Lahaina businesses

The Kokua for Maui: Shop Local and Show Aloha event is happening this week, with the hopes of bringing community members and visitors together to support Lahaina businesses.

It’s organized by the Lahaina Town Action Committee, in partnership with the county's Office of Economic Development.

Organizers say it’s not just about shopping, but also celebrating the resilience of the businesses that are the heart and soul of West Maui.

"Kokua for Maui is about more than just shopping — it's about coming together as a community to show our support for local businesses that are the heart and soul of West Maui," said Sne Patel, president of Lahaina Town Action Committee.

"We encourage everyone to join us for a fun day in Kāʻanapali while helping our beloved businesses thrive," he said.

Attendees can bring their family and friends to enjoy a day filled with connection and live music while supporting local artisans and entrepreneurs. Nearly three dozen vendors are participating.

The Kokua for Maui event will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. For more information, click here.