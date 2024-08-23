Here's how to stay prepared as Tropical Storm Hone passes Hawaiʻi

As Tropical Storm Hone passes near the island chain, it’s a good time to go over your emergency preparedness checklist.

Here are some ways to ensure you are ready:



Start by talking with your family and friends. That means going over an evacuation plan, and designating a meeting place in case you get separated. It is recommended that households map out two escape routes for each room in the home.

Sign up for alerts from your county emergency agency. Here's how:

- Hawaiʻi County, click here.

- Maui County, click here.

- City and County of Honolulu, click here.

- County of Kauaʻi, click here. For a full list of state alert resources, click here.

Check your supplies. The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency recommends being "two weeks ready." That means having go-bags for each family member, filled with enough supplies to last two weeks. That includes nonperishable food and drinkable water, and supplies specific to your family’s needs, like baby formula, pet food, personal hygiene items and medications. The bag should also include proper identification, cash and more.

Prepare for power outages. Check the batteries in your flashlights and lanterns. Charge your devices and power banks, and also unplug appliances from the wall.

Check in on your neighbors. Make sure your community is prepared, and offer a helping hand where you can.

Additional ways to stay updated and ready:



Hurricane season generally runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Stay tuned to Hawaiʻi Public Radio for ongoing updates.